Nia Sharma sets the internet on fire as she dances in hot pink top and short skirt, watch viral video

The much-loved TV star, Nia Sharma has treated her fans with a new dance video that is currently burning the internet. She has dropped a hot dancing video in a pink top and a cute short skirt. The actress is known for her bold fashion sense and hot dance moves and yet again her new dancing video is doing the rounds on social media. Nia has a massive fan following on Instagram and her videos and photos often go viral on social media.

She took to her Instagram handle and dropped the dance video captioning it, "Girls as soon as they get dressed… (myself included)". In the video, she can be seen wearing a stylish pink top and a sexy black short skirt. Nia looks super glamorous as she dances in the video with open tresses.

Nia Sharma never misses a chance to amaze her fans, she is quite known for her bold avatars and has a massive fan following. From simple chic outfits to sizzling bold fits, she knows how to handle it. Nia likes to keep her fans updated about her whereabouts with her pictures and videos. The Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 star makes it a point to always score high on the glam quotient and it would not be wrong to say that Nia Sharma carries every dress with elan. Over the years in the industry, Nia Sharma has proved her acting prowess with various shows.

Nia got her first big break in the acting industry from the show Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Bahna Hai, in which she played the parallel role of Manvi Chowdhary. After this she worked with Ravi Dubey in a popular show ‘Jamai Raja’, which was a big hit. He also participated in reality shows like Box Cricket League, Khatron Ke Khiladi 8, and Bigg Boss OTT. Nia was last seen in the popular star-studded reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10 and won the hearts of the audience with her performance.

