BTS' V released song Love Me Again from solo album Layover, crosses 3 million views in one hour

The beloved vocalist and performer of BTS’ V aka, Kim Taehyung has dropped his latest track Love Me Again from his solo album Layover. Taehyung released not only the music track but also the music video. V has created history as the single has surpassed now 3 million views within 1 hour. The song features him singing about love, displaying a new side of himself.

In the music video, V looks ethereal wearing golden and red shimmery tops along with jewelry while singing on a makeshift stage. Love Me Again is described as a light and captivating R&B track with a soft vibe that lingers in the mind for a while.

As soon as the song dropped, fans couldn’t keep their calm and gushed about the singer and his amazing talent. One user wrote, “This song is beautiful! Taehyung’s voice is just magnificent”. Another wrote the lyrics, “I wish you would love me again, No I don’t want nobody else I wish you could love me again…again!”

Taehyung’s solo album Layover will consist of Rainy Days, Blue, Love Me Again, Slow Dancing, For Us, and a yet-to-be-titled track.

BTS has been no stranger to individual success on the global stage, with several members dominating the charts with their solo projects. In 2023, Suga and Jimin’s, “Agust D” and “Face” respectively, soared to No 2 on the Billboard 200 chart. In 2022, rapper J-Hope released “Jack in the Box”, and RM unveiled “Indigo”. The singers witnessed notable chart successes with their solo albums. Additionally, Jung Kook is currently making waves with his debut solo single “Seven”, which made it to the Hot 100 chart.

The members of the group are currently not performing together as a few of them went to military service. Recently, Suga announced just a day after his end of the concert tour that he has initiated the military enlistment process by applying for the termination of his enlistment postponement.

