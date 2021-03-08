Aly Goni-Jasmin Bhasin's latest song Tera Suit brutally trolled, fans say 'Tony Kakkar is hallucinating'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TONY KAKKAR Jasmin Bhasin, Aly Goni

Bigg Boss 14 couple Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni are all set to woo fans with their chemistry in new Tony Kakkar song, 'Tera Suit'. The upbeat track is a peppy party number that has got netizens grooving. Sharing the song on social media, Goni posted a short video clip on Instagram writing, "Our song is out. please shower us with ur love & blessings (sic)." Kakkar has not only sung the song but is also credited for the music and lyrics of the video.

In the music video, while Goni is seen as a prisoner, Jasmin appears as a ravishing cop. Soon after, the two break into party mode and are joined by fellow cellmates. Singer-composer Tony Kakkar also features in the video along with the couple. Take a look:

While fans of the couple are enjoying the video, many don't seem too pleased with it. Bashing the song, a user wrote, "One more illogical song by @TonyKakkar tera suit is the tittle puree gaanr mein suit nahi hai kya hai yaar (sic)." Another tweeted, "What did I watch now... I didnt understand neither the song nor the dance nor the performances.. Iam sorry to say par kaafi bakwas tha tera suit."

Unhappy with the latest track, a user tweeted, "Video wth all that candy pink looked like desi I'm a barbie girl song..but this cant even be called a song Face with tears of joy...its like Tony was humming in his bathroom and started hallucinating and background mein aly jasmean appeared n disappeared (sic)!"

Meanwhile, Aly and Jasmin, popularly called 'Jasly' by fans, became friends while shooting the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi and their love blossomed in the Bigg Boss house. She was even his connection during the family week on the reality show.

After the show, Jasmin accompanied Aly to Kashmir where she celebrated his birthday along with his family members.

The two also plan to get married. Jasmin had informed about their wedding plans while chatting with fans on Twitter during a recent #AskJasmin session.

Replying to a fan who asked whether she is planning to marry her boyfriend Aly Goni, Jasmin tweeted: "Marriage is a very big decision to be taken by two people. Our families and I are waiting for @AlyGoni to come back and we will discuss it as a family."

A fan asked Jasmin about the feelings she has for Aly and whether her parents have given consent to their marriage. To this, the actress replied: "It was a beautiful realisation we had inside the house. As far as I know my parents don't have any issue with it."

