SatyaPrem Ki Katha Review: You can't miss watching Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani love story

SatyaPrem Ki Katha Review Photo:FILE IMAGE Movie Name: SatyaPrem Ki Katha

Critics Rating: 3 / 5

Release Date: June 29, 2023

June 29, 2023 Director: Sameer Vidwans

Genre: Romantic Comedy

SatyaPrem Ki Katha Review: Sameer Vidwans directorial starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, released in cinemas today, June 29. The film marks the reunion of Bollywood’s hit on-screen pair Kartik and Kiara after their blockbuster movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. SatyaPrem Ki Katha is a complex and emotionally charged movie, exploring the power of love.

Sattu and Katha's love story

Gajraj Rao and Supriya Pathak's 2 children Kartik Aaryan and Shikha Talsania, a Gujarati family. Kartik aka Sattu, a good-for-nothing guy from a middle-class family is upset as he is not getting married. He does not do anything, so even his parents are not concerned about it. Being at home, he has to do household work only. Satto is very close to his father and there is often a tussle between the two of them.

Now comes Kiara Advani i.e. Katha, who plays a garba singer and belongs to a rich business family in Ahmedabad. She is allowed to do what she wants to without any restrictions. Sattu had already fallen head over heels in love with her. Now, the two met once again with the help of Sattu's father. There is talk of a relationship and even marriage, but was Katha's life easy? It is said that you can face any trouble if your family is with you and in such a situation, if your life partner stands with you, then what can be better than this. Male feminism has been highlighted in the story.

What to like about the movie

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani's onscreen chemistry

A strong and interesting second half

Gajraj Rao is Effortless

Supriya Pathak's vital dialogues and Gujju Ben's character is endearing.

Strong punches and one-liners.

Kartik's monologue, Kiara's boyfriend's beating scene would definitely clap.

What was not impressive

The screenplay is loose and stretched

The important twist of the film comes in the second half which does not get much time to explore.

None of the songs stand out except Gujju Patakha and Naseeb Se. Pasoori is not new to the people.

