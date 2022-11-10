Is Rakhi Sawant filing lawsuit against her boyfriend Adil? Here's the truth | Viral Video

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAKHISAWANT Is Rakhi Sawant filing lawsuit against her boyfriend?

Rakhi Sawant and her boyfriend Adil's whirlwind romance and PDA is something everyone is aware of and those who are not are probably living under a rock. The entertainment queen doesn't miss a chance to make headlines. While her feud with Sherlyn Chopra rages on, Rakhi is back in the news after rumours surfaced that she had filed an FIR against her boyfriend, Adil Khan Durrani. Now, she has finally broken the silence about the rumours. The video is going viral on the Internet.

According to reports, the couple's relationship has struck rock bottom, and Adil allegedly assaulted Rakhi. On Thursday morning, Rakhi went to Oshiwara police station in Mumbai to settle the matter. As she left the police station, she spoke with the paparazzi and clarified that she had not filed any charges against Adil and that someone was circulating rumours.

She said, "Mai warning dena chahti ho sabko, mere aur Adil ke beech me koi aaya to mai chhodungi nahi. Log mere aur Adil ke khilaaf jhoothi khabre chaap rahe hai ki mene Adil ke khilaaf koi case kiya hai, ye sarasar jhooth hai. Maine FIR kiya hai, lekin Sherlyn Chopra, ke khilaf, nahi mere Adil ke khilfaf. Adil or mera hanso ka joda hai, koi bhi agar mere jode ko todega mai usko nahi chodungi. (I want to give a warning to everyone, if someone comes between Adil and me, I won't leave him. People are planting fake stories that I have filed a case against Adil. This is absolutely untrue. I have filed an FIR, but for Sherlyn Chopra and not for Adil. Me and Adil are lovebirds, if someone tries to break our bond, I will not leave him)."

In an interview with ETimesTV, the actress said, "This is utter rubbish and all is well between us. Who is spreading such rumours about me, this is all false. I have only filed one complaint and that is against Sherlyn Chopra, why are they spreading such rumours, don't they have any other work rather than intruding in my personal life?"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rakhi Sawant recently appeared in the song Tu Mere Dil Me Rahne Ke Layak Nahi with her boyfriend Adil. The song marked the couple's first professional collaboration. If rumours are to be believed the couple may enter Bigg Boss 16 house.

