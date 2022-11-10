Deepika Padukone unveils her new self-care brand '82°E'; find out what inspired her

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@DEEPIKAPADUKONE Deepika Padukone Instagram upload

The gorgeous diva of Bollywood, Deepika Padukone has come up with her own self-care brand called '82°E'. The actor's brand will be launched with a skincare line this month. Deepika's skincare products promise all Indian ingredients, she hopes to make skincare a ritual with her new brand. The actress shared the news by sharing a promo on her Instagram handle. The promo featured Deepika and other models pampering their skin and embracing beauty.

"Two years ago we set out to create a modern self-care brand that is born in India, for the world. Pronounced eighty-two east, our brand is inspired by the standard meridian that runs longitudinally through India and shapes our relationship with the rest of the world. At @82e.official, we are on a mission to make the practice of self-care a simple, joyful and effective part of your everyday. And while this journey of discovery and learning has been mine so far, I’m thrilled to finally share it with all of you", the post read.

On the occasion of launching her very own self-care brand, Deepika, the co-founder of 82°E, said “Wherever I am in the world, practising simple acts of self-care consistently, helps me stay grounded and enables me to feel my most centred. With 82°E, I hope to inspire us all to connect with our truest, most authentic selves through consistent and humble self-care practices.” She further said, “The first step in that direction is our range of skincare products that have been rigorously sourced, carefully crafted, and clinically tested so you can build simple, joyful, and effective everyday rituals to care for the health of your skin.”

Reacting to Deepika’s announcement, many took to the comments section of the actor’s Instagram Reels. One fan wrote, “We will be buying! This looks so promising.” Another one wrote, “Congratulations and time to elevate self-care.” A person also commented, “It takes a lot of heart, courage and effort of many to create something new! Wish you more success.”

On the work front, Deepika has many projects lined up for the next few months. She is gearing up for 'Pathaan'. The film reunites her with Shah Rukh Khan, her first co-star, and also stars John Abraham. The movie is slated to release on January 25.

