Munawar Faruqui rejected Salman Khan's show Bigg Boss OTT 2 over THIS?

Salman Khan recently announced to be a part of Bigg Boss OTT season 2. In its first season which was hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar in 2021, Divya Agarwal was announced as the winner. Now, as the makers gear up for the second edition of the digital reality show, everyone is eager to know who will be locked inside the house this time. While several names including Anjali Arora, Dheeraj Dhoopar and Munawar Faruqui are already making buzz on social media, reports of Lock Upp winner and stand-up comedian Munawar refusing to participate emerged.

As reported by Telly Chakkar, Munawar rejected Bigg Boss OTT because he wants to participate in the television version of Bigg Boss. However, there is no official confirmation regarding this as of now.

According to a source, the second season is expected to go on air in June. Preparations for the promo shoot have begun and the team is also in the process of roping in the contestants. Dheeraj, Anjali and Munawar are in talks for Bigg Boss OTT. While many names are popping up who might participate in the reality show, rumours are rife that actor Tanuj Kewalramani could also be appearing in the upcoming season. Reportedly, the show's casting director, Aakash Sharma is in talks with Tanuj regarding his possible participation in the show.

It was earlier reported, Rajeev Sen, brother of Sushmita Sen has been approached for Bigg Boss OTT season 2. It seems that Rajeev is very much keen on participating in a reality show. According to E-times, he told them that he's very keen on the show and that he will see if things will work out. The actor is in doubt to give a straight yes, as he had to dedicate three months to the show, and he is facing some schedule clashes.

Bigg Boss OTT is a spin-off of the popular Indian reality TV show Bigg Boss, which airs exclusively on the streaming platform Voot. The first season was hosted by Karan Johar and premiered in August 2021. The show features a group of contestants known as Housemates, who are confined to the Bigg Boss House and monitored around the clock by cameras and microphones. The winner of the show will receive a cash prize and the coveted "OTT edition" trophy.

