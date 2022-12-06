Kartik Aaryan & Hrithik Roshan's cousin Pashmina break up? Here's the truth

Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/KARTIKAARYAN, PASHMINAROSHAN Kartik Aaryan & Pashmina Roshan break up?

Kartik Aaryan and Hrithik Roshan's cousin Pashmina made waves on the internet after rumours of their affair surfaced on the internet last month. It was learnt that the two have been spending a lot of time together and have been spotted together on numerous occasions. However, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor's source denied the claims. Now, the latest reports suggest that Kartik and Pashmina have parted ways.

According to reports, the Freddy actor and Pashmina dated for some time, but when things didn't work out for them, they decided to part ways. "Kartik and Pashmina spent a lot of time together for the last 5-6 months. They dated for a while after hitting it off. However, things did not seem to work out between the two and hence, they have already broken up," a report in India Today stated.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik Aaryan is currently basking in the success of his latest release, Freddy. The film released on Disney plus Hotstar and it recieved critical acclaim. Apart from this, he has a jam packed schedule. He will co-star with Kriti Sanon in Rohit Dhawan's upcoming film, 'Shehzada.' The film will mark his second collaboration with the actress after the 2019 release, Luka Chuppi. He will also appear in Hansal Mehta's 'Captain India,' in which he will play a pilot. Besides this, he has 'Satyaprem Ki Katha,' 'Aashiqui 3,' and Kabir Khan's untitled film, which is touted to be made on a large scale.

Also read: Kya Baat Hai 2.0 song OUT: Vicky Kaushal, Kiara's song from Govinda Naam Mera is a mood setter

On the other hand, Pashmina Roshan is all set to make her big Bollywood debut with Ishq Vishk Rebound. She will star alongside Rohit Saraf, Jibraan Khan and Naila Grewal. The movie is currently in the works. The original movie featured Shahid Kapoor, Amrita Rao, Vishal Malhotra and Shenaz Treasury.

Also read: Ram Charan clicks selfies with children of Galwan martyr, fans call him 'true legend'

Latest Entertainment News