Moving star Lee Jung Ha to star in new action drama based on webtoon

Moving actor Lee Jung Ha will be featured in a new drama. His agency Namoo Actors officially announced, "Lee Jung Ha is set to appear in the drama "One: High School Heroes. The filming has already begun completed." Based on the 2020 webtoon "ONE", One: High School Heroes is a school action drama depicting a model student who once dedicated all his attention to studying but finds himself entangled in domestic violence and school bullying, compelling him to make a transformative decision.

The drama's subtitle "High School Heroes" pertains to a group formed by the main characters who stand up against school violence perpetrators on behalf of the victims.

The drama will consist of 8 episodes and will be helmed by director Lee Sung Tae of the movie Quantum Physics. While filming for "One: High School Heroes" has been completed, the broadcast date is still being discussed.

Lee Jung Ha is currently starring as Kim Bong Seok, a student who inherited both of his parents' supernatural powers in the hit Disney+ series"Moving". The actor has gained massive attention and compliments for this character.

The former JYP Entertainment trainee has appeared in K-dramas like Nevertheless, Run On, and Rookie Historian Goo Hae Ryung.

