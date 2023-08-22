BTS' V drops Blue music video teaser | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM BTS V drops Blue music video teaser

In the teaser, V is dressed in a statement leather jacket, looking stylish as always. He is seen walking down a hall hastily with a serious angry expression as he went on to knock on a door. But, as no one responds, he is seen knocking on the door even more loudly.

Reacting to the intriguing teaser, fans are even more excited now. After the teaser release, one fan wrote on Twitter, “We are getting actor Taehyung for Blue MV OMG.” “The fact that there's obviously another main lead in this mv!! I'm going insane can't wait,” added another one. Someone also tweeted, “Guys Layover is gonna be INSANE like seriously this album will be the end of me because why does every song sound so good? I thought lma & rd was so good but blue is making me even more excited and we still have slow dancing and for us. Kim freaking Taehyung, you're insane!”

The next teaser of Blue will be out on August 25. Agency BIGHIT Music had unveiled the full promotional schedule of V's first solo album Layover.

Going by the schedule, Kim Taehyung will be releasing his three tracks including Scenery, Winter Bear and Snow Flower on August 28, ahead of Layover's release. These song will be a part of album pre-releases, just like his last music videos Love Me Again and Rainy Days.

Following the pre-releases, new concept pictures will be dropped on August 29 and September 9. Finally Layover will be released on September 8, with the music video of Slow Dancing.

