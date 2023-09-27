BTS' agency BigHit takes legal action against individuals for malicious activities

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM BigHit Music has initiated legal action against those perpetrators who have harmed idols with their malicious acts.

BTS' agency BigHit Music has initiated legal action against those individuals for spreading hate and malicious information against K-pop idols. The agency posted a notice on the group's official fan community platform Weverse. " Hello. This is BigHit Music, Our company regularly initiated legal proceedings against perpetrators of malicious activities related to BTS, including defamation, personal attacks, sexual harassment, the spread of groundless information and ill-intentioned criticism would like to provide an update on these important activities."

During this quarter, we filed multiple criminal complaints with law enforcement agencies based on evidence related to acts infringing on the rights of the artists, including defamation, submitted by our fans as well as collected through our own monitoring". A decision was handed down in the second quarter of 2022 declaring a non-suit and halting the investigators against some of the suspects, and we filed objections and requested reinvestigation of these cases.

As a result, through prosecution referrals, the suspects were ultimately found guilty of personal attacks and defamation against the artists and legal penalties were imposed".The statement concluded, "We are always grateful for the affection and dedication shown by the fans of BTS. BigHit Music will continue to work to ensure that the rights of our artists are fully protected".

Meanwhile, few BTS members are busy with their military service. The first member of BTS was Jin who joined the military in December 2022, followed by J-Hope who enlisted in April, this year. The other members' RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook's enlistment dates will be updated soon and the agency issued a statement regarding this. For the unversed, all Korean men between the ages of 18 and 28 are supposed to serve the country in the military for 20 months.

