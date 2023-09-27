Taylor Swift's concert film 'The Eras Tour' set for a worldwide release | More details

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Taylor Swift has announced the release date of her Eras Tour film

It's time for Swifties from all over the world to rejoice. The pop star's Eras Tour concert movie will be released worldwide. Taylor Swift took to social media and confirmed the release of the film. Along with the poster, she wrote in the caption, "The tour isn't the only thing we're taking worldwide....been so excited to tell you all that The Eras Tour concert film is now officially coming to theatres WORLDWIDE on Oct 13! Tickets available now at www. TSTheErasTourFilm.com or on your local theatres' website!

As soon as it was announced, fans flooded the comment section expressing their excitement. One user said, "Taylor I love you so much, thank you so much for including India finally!! I've literally got chills thinking we'll get to experience the first Taylor Swift experience in India". Another user said, "So excited to watch".

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour is directed by Sam Wrench. The duration of the film is 2 hours 45 minutes. The film basically gives swifties to relive the best parts of her highly successful The Eras Tour.

AMC had reported that the first-day ticket sales for Taylor Swift's film reached $26 million, a new record for the century-old company. Previously, the highest single-day ticket sales record was held by Spider-Man" No Way Home with $16.9 million. Taylor Swift's foray into the film comes after her success with The Eras Tour which boosted the local economy.

