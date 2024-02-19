Birth of a Beauty actress Han Ye-seul sparks wedding rumours through THIS Instagram post

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Han Ye-seul

South Korean actress Han Ye-seul who is best known as Sara from Birth of a Beauty has sparked wedding rumours. With her recent Instagram post, the actress took fans and netizens by surprise. She uploaded a photo with a photographer. The pictures are now going viral.

Along with the pictures on Instagram, the caption read, "My designated wedding photographer". Fans were puzzled and curious and flooded the comment section. One user wrote, "Congratulations". Another asked. "are you getting married?". "Congratulations in advance my your special day and the rest of your life be perfect", wrote the third user.

According to a report in Koreaboo, Han Ye-seul went public with her relationship with her boyfriend who is 10 years younger than her in 2021. She has always been outspoken about her boyfriend and has also featured in some of her vlogs as well. She was previously dating YG Entertainment record producer Teddy Park in May 2013. They later broke up on October 24, 2016.

Who is Han Ye-seul?

Han Ye-seul was a model before she made her acting debut in the popular sitcom series Nonstop 4. Following that she gained recognition in South Korea. She has worked in TV shows including Forbidden Love, Nonstop 5, The Summer's Typhoon, Tazza, Will It Snow for Christmas?, Spy Mung-wol, Birth of a Beauty, Madame Antoine: The Love Therapist, 20th Century Boy and Girl, Big Issue and The Queen Lives in Seoul. She has won several accolades including the Baeksang Arts Awards, Mnet Asian Music Awards, Asia Model Awards, Korean Film Awards and SBS Awards among others.

Also Read: Riteish Deshmukh announces his next film Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, unveils poster

Also Read: Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly sets internet on fire with her dance to song Barso Re Megha