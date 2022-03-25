Zombie Wanda appears in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' new video; Fans spot Iron Man yet again!

Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/DOCTORSTRVNGEZ; TWITTER/MCUMAGIK Stills from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness trailer/teaser video

The anticipation around Doctor Strange 2 further increased as a new video of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was released by the makers. The new video of the Marvel movie has an ample amount of stuff to keep fans engaged for quite some time. Not only does it give them a glimpse of Zombie Wanda but also teases an alternate version of the popular Avenger Iron Man. Raising the stakes, it also teased a heartbreaking storyline where the franchise may lose one of its most loved characters.

“The Multiverse is a concept about which we know frighteningly little," but there are a number of things that Marvel fans can look into after watching the new TV Spot for Marvel Studios' Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Watch the video here:

Apart from multiple versions of Doctor Strange in alternate Universes, the film reportedly marks the entry of Charles Xavier or Professor X (Sir Patrick Stewart) in Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda too plays an important role in the film. In the videos, we also get a glimpse of a mysterious creature, a light figure, that attacks Wanda. While Marvel is yet to divulge details, fans believe it is Superior Iron Man, an alternate version of Robert Downey Jr's Tony Stark which will be played by Tom Cruise.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is an upcoming superhero film, based on the Marvel Comics superhero of the same name. The film is a sequel to Doctor Strange, Avengers: Endgame, WandaVision, and Spider-Man: No Way Home and a crossover/sequel to the first season of Loki. It is the twenty-eighth film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the eleventh installment of Phase Four.

The film is directed by Sam Raimi and stars Benedict Cumberbatch as Stephen Strange/Doctor Strange, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Karl Mordo, Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch, Benedict Wong as Wong, Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez, with Michael Stuhlbarg as Nicodemus West, and Rachel McAdams as Christine Palmer.

The film is set to be released on May 6, 2022.