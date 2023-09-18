Toronto International Film Festival 2023: Cord Jefferson's American Fiction wins People Choice Award

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Toronto International Film Festival 2023

Code Jefferson's directorial American Fiction won the People's Choice Award recently at the Toronto International Film Festival. The film is based on the 2001 novel Erasure by Percival Everett and stars Jeffrey Wright, Tracee Ellis Ross, Erika Alexander, Leslie Uggams, Sterling K Brown, Myra Lucretia Taylor, John Ortiz, Issa Rae, and Adam Body among others. American Fiction, premiered at the awards ceremony and will be released theatrically by Orion Pictures through Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer on November 3 this year.

The 48th Toronto International Film Festival was held from September 7 to September 17 and also saw The Holdovers, The Boy, and the Heron were first runner up and second runner up in the People's Choice Award. In the category of People's Choice Award: Documentaries, was won by Mr Dressup: The Magic of Make-Believe. And followed by first runner-up was Summer Camp and the Second runner-up was Mountain Queen: The Summits of Lhapka Sherpa. The TIFF awards were basically to honour the film personnel for their overall achievements in cinema.

Spike Lee was announced as the recipient of the Elbert Director Award and Pedro Almodovar was announced as the recipient of the Jeffrey Skoll Award in Impact Media. Whereas Shawn Levy was announced as the recipient of the inaugural Normal Jewison Award for career achievement.

Also read: Jawan director Atlee says, 'Shah Rukh Khan is a very basic human by nature, always the same...'

Also read: Extraordinary You star Rowoon leaves group SF9 after 7 years, posts handwritten letter for fans

Latest Hollywood News