Thor 4 photos LEAKED: Natalie Portman, Tessa Thompson's pics show Moon Knight, Black Panther connect

Thor 4 photos have leaked on the Internet. In the new pics from Chris Hemsworth starrer, Natalie Portman and Tessa Thompsons are seen sitting on thrones beside each other. Giving fans a closer look at the costumes of of the characters, Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) is seen suited-up as The Mighty Thor with a stern expression. Besides her sits King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) holding a similar expression.

While there's little known about the origin of the photo, something doesn't seem right with the situation as the leaders of the women of Marvel don't seem impressed. These stills have got fans wondering if the new Thor film will have a Black Panther and Moon Knight connect.

Thor's connection to Black Panther and Moon Knight

If you look closely at the pic, the residents of Asgard, Valkyrie and Mighty Thor sit above a hooded character. It appears to be Bast, the god worshipped by Wakandans in Black Panther. The photo seemingly confirms earlier rumors that claimed that the character would appear in the film and will be played by Akosia Sabet. In Ryan Coogler's 2018 film, Black Panther, the goddess never appeared in human form. There's only a vision in the opening when explaining the country and its traditions. Recently, we saw the reference of the character in Marvel's series Moon Knight. In the Oscar Isaac and Ethan Hwake's show, Bast is referred as a member of the Egyptian Ennead.

While there has been no confirmation yet, if this turns out to be true, Thor 4-- Thor: Love and Thunder -- would speak to fans in both Norse and Egyptian mythology. Sounds interesting, isn't it? Take a look at what Marvel fans have to say.

"Comic Adventure! Hey my fellow nerds hope you had a awesome Monday! Looks like we got some footage of Marvel's: Thor Love and Thunder today. Not sure ,but could this be Black Panther's Bast, the Goddess!" a Twitter account noted.

Another presented a bizarre theory that may or may not make sense. "Okay, so Moon Knight is the avatar of Khonshu. Everybody knows that. Black Panther is technically the avatar of Bast. So by the technicality that Thor is a god...is Jane Foster an avatar of Thor???"

About Thor: Love and Thunder

The fourth film in the 'Thor' series is directed by Taika Waititi, who helmed the well-received 'Thor: Ragnarok'. The movie follows on the heels of 'Avengers: Endgame', which ended with Thor Odinson (Chris Hemsworth), adrift after the fall of his kingdom Asgard, leaving Earth with the Guardians of the Galaxy.

Besides Chris Hemsworth, Chris Pratt, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Bradley Cooper and Vin Diesel set to reprise their roles.

Previous MCU stars Tessa Thompson and Waititi himself - as the rock gladiator Korg - will also return for the film. But the most anticipated return is Natilie Portman's Jane Foster as the new Mighty Thor. Portman reprises the role of Jane after last appearing in 2013's 'Thor: the Dark World'.

The story of 'Love and Thunder' is based on Jason Aaron's critically-acclaimed run on the comic book 'The Mighty Thor', which saw Jane Foster, who dated and broke up with Thor, take up the superhero's mantle after the sacred hammer Mjolnir deemed the Odinson unworthy and stripped him of his powers. In the comics, however, Foster's newfound power-up comes at a heavy cost: Every time she uses the hammer, her breast cancer becomes worse and worse. It's unclear whether the movie will follow the same storyline, though.

'Thor: Love and Thunder' premieres in theatre July 8.