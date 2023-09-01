Taylor Swift's Eras film tour forces makers to prepone the release of Exorcist: The Believer

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Taylor Swift's Eras Tour and Exorcist: The Believer

The term Exorswift was a term for time short time. The name was called up due to the dual release of The Exorcist: Believer and Taylor Swift's concert. But that won't be happening anymore. That's because Universal and Blumhouse's spooky sequel 'The Exorcist: Believer has moved up its release date, i.e., instead of October 13, the film will now be releasing on October 6, in order to avoid the premiere of the much-hyped Eras Tour movie. Swift announced recently that her concert film was headed to theatres on October 13 which is her lucky number.

Jason Blum, the producer of Exorcist took to social media referencing Taylor Swift's song, "Look What You Made Me Do. The Exorcist: Believer moves to 10/6/23". Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, a concert film, a rendering of her record-breaking stadium tour, will play at least four showtimes per day on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays at every AMC theatre location in the United States. It will also play on Cinemark and Regal screens in North America, with other theatres and chains expected to be added.

There's a reason to believe The Eras Tour film could turn into a theatrical sensation. Swift is encouraging her fans to treat the big screen release as a celebratory event, one that is worthy of themed outfits and friendship bracelet swaps, which are custom at her concerts.

Meanwhile, The Exorcist: Believer sees the return of Ellen Burstyn as Chris MacNeil, an actor who has been forever altered by a paranormal event that plagued her daughter Regan five decades ago. The story picks up as two local girls escape into the woods, only to return three days later with no memory of the episode. This unleashes a horrific chain of events, forcing the father of one of the girls to seek out MacNeil, the only living person who has experienced anything like it before.

Halloween director David Gordon Green is behind the new Exorcist, which takes place 50 years after the original. It's the first of a planned trilogy, with a sequel already set for April 18, 2025.

