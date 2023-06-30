Supermodel Naomi Campbell welcomes second child at 53; know her DATING history

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NAOMI CAMPBELL Naomi Campbell

Supermodel Naomi Campbell embraced motherhood for the second time and welcomed a baby boy. She gave birth to her first child, a girl, in 2021.

The 53-year-old model shared an adorable picture on Instagram and announced the news about her second child on Friday.

Naomi wrote, "My little darling, know that you are cherished beyond measure and surrounded by love from the moment you graced us with your presence. A True Gift from God, blessed! Welcome Babyboy. #mumoftwo. It's never too late to become a mother." In the picture, she can be seen holding her newborn in her arms while her daughter gently holds the hands of the baby boy.

Take a look:

The model became a mother for the first time in 2021 and gave birth to a baby girl. In an Instagram post, she wrote, "A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother. So honoured to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel. There is no greater love."

Naomi Cambell is one of the most celebrated models among fashion moguls. She became the first black woman to be on the covers of magazines including Vogue France, British Vogue, and Time. For those unversed, she is unmarried and had a colourful dating life. As she embraces motherhood for the second time, let's take you through her dating life.

Naomi and Falvio Briatore

The supermodel's romantic journey first began in 1998 when she crossed paths with Formula One racing head Flavio Briatore. The couple dated for five years and got engaged later. However, they broke their engagement and split.

Naomi and Vladislav Doronin

Campbell started dating Russian billionaire Vladislav Doronin. They first met at the Cannes Film Festival and fell head over heels in love with each other. However, the couple broke up after Doronin was rumoured to be involved with model Luo Zilin. They also sued each other over personal property.

Campbell was also rumoured to have dated celebrities including—Adam Clayton, Robert De Niro, and Hassan Jameel.

