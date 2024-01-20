Mission Impossible actor Alec Baldwin faces fresh charges over fatal gunfire on sets of Rust

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Alec Baldwin

Alec Baldwin is back in the headlines for all the wrong reasons. The actor is facing fresh charges in the fatal shooting of the cinematographer on the sets of the film Rust. According to reports, a grand jury in Mexico has indicted Alec Baldwin for involuntary manslaughter. This comes after a new analysis of the gun from the forensic test which was used during the shooting.

As per the new analysis, the experts in ballistics and forensic testing used replacement parts to resemble the gun fired by Alec Baldwin after parts of the pistol were broken during FBI testing. Before filming a scene, Alec Baldwin was practising firing a pistol in Santa Fe in October 2021. Judges reportedly had agreed to put on hold their several civil lawsuits seeking compensation from Alec Baldwin and the producers to a grand jury.

For the unversed, AlecBaldwin gained popularity in Hollywood after appearing on the sixth and seventh seasons of the soap opera Knots Landing. He played the role of Joshua Rush. He has been featured in several popular films including Pearl Harbour, The Aviator, Mission Impossible-Rogue Nation, Mission Impossible-Fallout, Supercell, 97 Minutes and Atrabilious. He also worked in several TV shows including Friends, Will & Grace, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Julie's Greenroom, and The Looming Tower.

Also Read: 'Orry ka bhai sorry': Netizens react to Orry's unseen pictures with his doppelgangers

Also Read: Kiara Advani gives a shoutout to husband Sidharth Malhotra, 'binge watches' episodes of Indian Police Force