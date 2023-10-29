RIP Matthew Perry: 5 best Chandler-Monica moments that are etched in our hearts

Follow us on Image Source : PINTEREST Chandler Bing and Monica Geller from F.R.I.E.N.D.S.

When one think about best sitcoms in the 90s, there is no denying that F.R.I.E.N.D.S. was one of the best shows. Not just the show, but its characters equally cumulated a massive fan following. However, Chandler Bing, played by Matthew Perry, became a sensation and took over the internet for his sarcastic personality. For four years, Rachel Green and Ross Geller remained the focus of the show which shifted to Monica and Chandler as they ended up being the most-loved couple.

As Matthew Perry passed away, let's revisit some best Monica and Chandler moments that will remain in the hearts of every F.R.I.E.N.D.S. fan.

When Chandler and Monica confessed their love for the first time

Remember a little game that team Rachel-Phoebe and Monica-Chandler, both with Joey's support, played? Rachel and Phoebe found out about Monica and Chandler sleeping together, however, they did not confront them but led a trap for them. Just when Phoebe tried to lure Chandler and they kissed each other to win the game, Chandler realised his love for Monica and yelled, "I love Monica."

When Monica taught Chandler about erogenous parts

Monica and Rachel were seated in their couch when Chandler begged Monica for help. He was dating Joey's former girlfriend Kathy and wanted to make her happy in bed. Monica literally drew all the erogenous zones in a woman's and taught Chandler how to woo her girlfriend. Later in the episode, Kathy was seen running to Monica and thanking her.

When Chandler loved maintaining Monica

Monica being Monica was upset with Phoebe for calling her a high maintenance. She asks Chandler to fight Phoebe and prepares him for the same. However, Chandler confessed that he loved maintaining her. This scene has everyone's heart.

When Monica had to let go her THE wedding dress

Remember Monica's camaraderie with Rachel and Phoebe to grab her wedding dress from the store at sale? Even after leaving no stones unturned for buying her wedding dress, Monica had to trade it for Chandler's favourite Swing Kings band.

When Monica proposed Chandler

Chandler and his chaotic plans! After all the misunderstandings triggered by Chandler's plan to propose the love of his life, Monica went on to her knees and proposed him. With candles lit in their living room, songs in the background, and the fact that they both donned red, made it one of the best Mondler moments.

