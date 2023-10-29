Matthew Perry: When FRIENDS star slipped into coma for five months

Follow us on Image Source : PINTEREST Matthew Perry aka Chandler Bing

In a heartbreaking incident, Matthew Perry, popular for his role Chandler Bing in F.R.I.E.N.D.S., passed away at 54. The star was reportedly found dead in a hot tub at his residence in Los Angeles, according to the media in the west. Reports also stated that Perry had returned to is LA residence after a two-hour round of pickleball game. His assistant was out for an errand and found Perry dead in the Jacuzzi upon his return.

Matthew Perry garnered a colossal fan following across the globe with his character Chandler Bing. In several interviews earlier, the actor and his co-stars Rachel Green, Courtney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, and Matt Le Blanc had opened up about his struggles with drug addiction and other health ailments. For those uninitiated, Perry, in his memoir Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, mentioned about his encounter with death at the age of 49. Yes, you read that right.

When Matthew Perry was hospitalised for five months

The memoir stated that Perry suffered a gastrointestinal perforation at 49 after his colon burst due to opioid overuse. He slipped into a coma and was hospitalised for five months. Later, he had to use a colostomy bad for nine months. Speaking to People earlier, Perry had revealed that he only had a two per cent chance to live. He was put on an ECMO machine and no one survives that.

In his memoir, Perry also mentioned that he had 14 surgeries on his stomach which worked like a reminder for him to stay sober. The book also has a mention of his therapist, who was his biggest motivation. His therapist told him, "The next time you think about taking Oxycontin, just think about having a colostomy bag for the rest of your life."

Also Read: When Beyonce, Jay-Z revealed they almost changed their daughter's name last minute

Latest Hollywood News