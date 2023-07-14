House of the Dragon season 2 to continue filming in U.K despite SAG strike

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM House of the Dragon season 2 to continue filming in the U.K

SAG-AFTRA Strike Halts American Film and TV Industry, but Some Overseas Productions Continue Unaffected

Three months after the Writers Guild of America strike brought Hollywood to a standstill, SAG-AFTRA authorized its own strike, further crippling the American film and television industry. With both strikes happening simultaneously, studios are unable to develop, film, or promote projects until new collective bargaining agreements are reached.

However, there is a silver lining for American productions that film overseas. HBO has announced that it will continue with its U.K. productions of “House of the Dragon” Season 2 and “Industry” Season 3. These shows feature British actors who do not work under SAG-AFTRA contracts and instead operate under the rules of the British acting union Equity. British trade laws prevent them from participating in strikes in solidarity with international unions.

In a joint statement issued by Equity and SAG-AFTRA, actors working on Equity shows were encouraged to return to work while expressing support for the American actors’ strike.

‘House of the Dragon’ has returned. We are thrilled to be shooting again with members of our original family as well as new talents on both sides of the camera,” said co-creator and showrunner Ryan Condal in a statement when production resumed. “All your favorite characters will soon be conspiring at the council tables, marching with their armies, and riding their dragons into battle. We can’t wait to share what we have in store.”

While the strikes have caused significant disruptions in the American film and television industry, the continuation of overseas productions offers a glimmer of hope. These shows can continue to entertain audiences and provide employment opportunities for British actors who are not affected by the strikes.

As the strikes continue, it remains to be seen how long it will take for new collective bargaining agreements to be reached. In the meantime, audiences can look forward to the return of “House of the Dragon” and other overseas productions that are unaffected by the strikes.

