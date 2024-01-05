Golden Globes 2024: Barbie, Oppenheimer lead with maximum nods, check full list of nominations

The 81st edition of the annual Golden Globe Awards is all to take place on January 8, 2024, at 6:30 am Indian Standard Time (IST). The award ceremony will be held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills in California. The Golden Globe Awards are one of the few awards ceremonies to include both motion picture and television achievements.
As per the official website of Golden Globes, Margot Robbie-starrer Barbie and Cillian Murphy's Oppenheimer managed to get the maximum number of nominations this year. The winners will be announced on Monday morning, January 8, as per the IST. Check out the complete list of nominations from film and television contenders.
FILM
BEST DRAMA
Anatomy of a Fall
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Past Lives
The Zone of Interest
BEST COMEDY OR MUSICAL
Air
American Fiction
Barbie
The Holdovers
May December
Poor Things
BEST ACTOR, DRAMA
Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon
Colman Domingo, Rustin
Barry Keoghan, Saltburn
Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
Andrew Scott, All of Us Strangers
BEST ACTRESS, DRAMA
Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
Carey Mulligan, Maestro
Sandra Huller, Anatomy of a Fall
Annette Bening, Nyad
Greta Lee, Past Lives
Cailee Spaeny, Priscilla
BEST ACTOR, COMEDY OR MUSICAL
Nicolas Cage, Dream Scenario
Timothee Chalamet, Wonka
Matt Damon, Air
Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
Joaquin Phoenix, Beau is Afraid
Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction
BEST ACTRESS, COMEDY OR MUSICAL
Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple
Jennifer Lawrence, No Hard Feelings
Natalie Portman, May December
Alma Poysti, Fallen Leaves
Margot Robbie, Barbie
Emma Stone, Poor Things
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Willem Dafoe, Poor Things
Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr, Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling, Barbie
Charles Melton, May December
Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
Jodie Foster, Nyad
Julianne Moore, May December
Rosamund Pike, Saltburn
Da'Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers
BEST DIRECTOR
Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Greta Gerwig, Barbie
Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things
Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
Celine Song, Past Lives
BEST ANIMATED FILM
The Boy and the Heron
Elemental
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Suzume
Wish
BEST NON-ENGLISH LANGUAGE FILM
Anatomy of a Fall
Fallen Leaves
Io Capitano
Past Lives
Society of the Snow
The Zone of Interest
BEST SCREENPLAY
Barbie
Poor Things
Oppenheimer
Killers of the Flower Moon
Past Lives
Anatomy of a Fall
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Poor Things
The Boy and the Heron
Oppenheimer
The Zone of Interest
Killers of the Flower Moon
BEST ORIGINAL SONG
What Was I Made For? - Barbie
I'm Just Ken - Barbie
Dance the Night - Barbie
Road to Freedom - Rustin
Addicted to Romance - She Came to Me
CINEMATIC AND BOX OFFICE ACHIEVEMENT
Barbie
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
John Wick: Chapter 4
Mission Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1
Oppenheimer
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour
The Super Mario Bros. Movie
TELEVISION
BEST DRAMA SERIES
Succession
The Last of Us
The Crown
The Morning Show
The Diplomat
1923
BEST COMEDY/MUSICAL SERIES
The Bear
Ted Lasso
“Abbott Elementary
Only Murders in the Building
Jury Duty
Barry
BEST ACTOR, DRAMA
Pedro Pascal - The Last of Us
Kieran Culkin - Succession
Jeremy Strong - Succession
Brian Cox - Succession
Gary Oldman - Slow Horses
Dominic West - The Crown
BEST ACTRESS, DRAMA
Helen Mirren - 1923
Bella Ramsey - The Last of Us
Keri Russell - The Diplomat
Sarah Snook - Succession
Imelda Staunton - The Crown
Emma Stone - The Curse
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Billy Crudup - The Morning Show
Matthew Macfadyen - Succession
James Marsden - Jury Duty
Ebon Moss-Bachrach - The Bear
Alan Ruck - Succession
Alexander Skarsgard - Succession
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Elizabeth Debicki - The Crown
Abby Elliott - The Bear
Christina Ricci - Yellowjackets
J. Smith-Cameron - Succession
Meryl Streep - Only Murders in the Building
Hannah Waddingham - Ted Lasso
BEST ACTOR, COMEDY/MUSICAL
Jeremy Allen White - The Bear
Jason Sudeikis - Ted Lasso
Bill Hader - Barry
Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building
Steve Martin - Only Murders in the Building
Jason Segel - Shrinking
BEST ACTRESS, COMEDY/MUSICAL
Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary
Natasha Lyonne - Poker Face
Rachel Brosnahan - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Selena Gomez - Only Murders in the Building
Ayo Edebiri - The Bear
Elle Fanning - The Great
BEST LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Beef
Lessons in Chemistry
Daisy Jones & the Six
All the Light We Cannot See
Fellow Travelers
Fargo
BEST PERFORMANCE BY A MALE ACTOR, LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION
David Oyelowo - Lawmen: Bass Reeves
Jon Hamm - Fargo
Matt Bomer - Fellow Travelers
Sam Clafin - Daisy Jones and The Six
Steven Yeun - Beef
Woody Harrelson - White House Plumbers
BEST PERFORMANCE BY A FEMALE ACTOR, LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Brie Larson - Lessons In Chemistry
Ali Wong - Beef
Elizabeth Olsen - Love & Death
Juno Temple - Fargo
Rachel Weisz - Dead Ringers
Riley Keough - Daisy Jones and The Six
BEST PERFORMANCE IN STAND-UP COMEDY ON TELEVISION
Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact
Chris Rock: Selective Outrage
Ricky Gervais: Armageddon
Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love
Trevor Noah: Where Was I
Wanda Sykes: I'm an Entertainer