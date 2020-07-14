Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NAYARIVERA Glee actress Naya Rivera dies at 33 after tragic boat accident, body recovered from Lake Piru

Actor Naya Rivera, best known for playing Santana Lopez on hit TV musical drama 'Glee,' has been found dead on Monday in Lake Piru, California. She was 33 years old and was found missing a few days back at the lake after her four-year-old son Josey was found floating alone in a rented boat. The Ventura County Sheriff’s Department, in a press conference on Monday, announced the bad news and revealed that during the ongoing recovery her body was discovered on the morning of July 13. A Sheriff said, "Based on the location where the body was found, physical characteristics of the body, clothing found on the body, and the physical condition of the body, as well as the absence of any other persons reported missing in the area, we are confident the body we found is that of Naya Rivera."

She was found in the northeastern portion of the lake, near the surface of the water. The Department further said that there was no indication of a foul play or a suicide. The Sheriff added, "We know from speaking with her son that he and Naya swam in the lake together at some point during their journey. It was during that time that her son described being helped into the boat by Naya, who boosted him onto the deck from behind. He told investigators that he looked back and saw her disappear under the surface of the water."

When asked about the circumstances that led to her death, he said, "The idea perhaps being the boat started drifting — it was unanchored — and she mustered enough energy to get her son back on the boat but not to save herself."

Naya disappeared on Wednesday afternoon after rental boat staffers found her four-year-old son, Josey Hollis Dorsey, alone on a rented pontoon, past the three-hour rental return time. Another boater found her son by himself wearing a life vest three hours later.

Mourning her death, her co-star Jane Lynch tweeted, "Rest sweet, Naya. What a force you were." While Steven Canals who produced FX television show Pose, tweeted about being "heartbroken over all the stories that will remain untold." Have a look at how many Hollywood celebs and her fans tweeted in memorium.

Rest sweet, Naya. What a force you were. Love and peace to your family. — Jane Lynch (@janemarielynch) July 13, 2020

Naya Rivera was such an exceptional talent. Any time she was on screen, you were drawn to her. She was magnetic. Naya and Grant Gustin's electric cover of"Smooth Criminal" has always been my all-time favorite #Glee performance. May she rest in peace. https://t.co/nftpNuo6VD — Avery Thompson (@avery__thompson) July 13, 2020

I had the opportunity to work with the one and only #nayarivera. So much talent. Deeply saddened and touched. Please, let her have peace, Lord. 💔💔💔 — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) July 13, 2020

This is an absolute nightmare. I had the pleasure of having dinner with her once after a recording session we did together and she was an absolute sweetheart. My heart goes out to her family and friends. I hope I’m lucky enough to meet you up in heaven. Rest In Peace Naya Rivera — Bebe Rexha (@BebeRexha) July 13, 2020

one of my fav childhood memories was coming home from school to watch glee. naya rivera’s version of “songbird” was my favourite cover ever, i taught myself the words by watching the lyric videos of her version because her soulful voice was always so beautiful to me..

😔💔 — Rachel Leary (@rach_leary) July 13, 2020

the reason songbird by fleetwood mac is one of my favorite songs ever is because of the glee soundtrack version. she transformed it. 🙏🏼 Rest Easy Naya Rivera

God cover and hold her loved ones! — Kehlani (@Kehlani) July 13, 2020

Watching Naya Rivera cover our song on Glee will always be one of our favorite memories from our time as a band. She touched so many lives with her beautiful voice. Our hearts go out to her son & her family. Rest easy. 😔🖤 — Oh Honey (@Ohhoneymusic) July 13, 2020

Prayers for Naya Rivera's family. Man....can we have a "Do Over " of 2020. The loss is too much 💔💔🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/63iNdRikv5 — Viola Davis (@violadavis) July 13, 2020

Now more than ever we must lift her family and friends up especially Josey! My heart is sent to them... Josey you are truly loved by every single person who loves your mommy! I love you Naya! — Alex Newell (@thealexnewell) July 13, 2020

💔 Naya, you will be missed so much. 😞 — Josh Sussman (@JoshSussman) July 13, 2020

