Glee actress Naya Rivera dies at 33 after tragic boat accident, body recovered from Lake Piru

'Glee' star Naya Rivera's death was announced by the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department, in a press conference on Monday. They revealed that during the ongoing recovery her body was discovered on the morning of July 13. The Department further said that there was no indication of a foul play or a suicide. The 33-year-old actress went missing while on a boating trip with her son.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: July 14, 2020 9:14 IST
Actor Naya Rivera, best known for playing Santana Lopez on hit TV musical drama 'Glee,' has been found dead on Monday in Lake Piru, California. She was 33 years old and was found missing a few days back at the lake after her four-year-old son Josey was found floating alone in a rented boat. The Ventura County Sheriff’s Department, in a press conference on Monday, announced the bad news and revealed that during the ongoing recovery her body was discovered on the morning of July 13. A Sheriff said, "Based on the location where the body was found, physical characteristics of the body, clothing found on the body, and the physical condition of the body, as well as the absence of any other persons reported missing in the area, we are confident the body we found is that of Naya Rivera."

She was found in the northeastern portion of the lake, near the surface of the water. The Department further said that there was no indication of a foul play or a suicide. The Sheriff added, "We know from speaking with her son that he and Naya swam in the lake together at some point during their journey. It was during that time that her son described being helped into the boat by Naya, who boosted him onto the deck from behind. He told investigators that he looked back and saw her disappear under the surface of the water."

When asked about the circumstances that led to her death, he said, "The idea perhaps being the boat started drifting — it was unanchored — and she mustered enough energy to get her son back on the boat but not to save herself."

Naya disappeared on Wednesday afternoon after rental boat staffers found her four-year-old son, Josey Hollis Dorsey, alone on a rented pontoon, past the three-hour rental return time. Another boater found her son by himself wearing a life vest three hours later.

Mourning her death, her co-star Jane Lynch tweeted, "Rest sweet, Naya. What a force you were." While Steven Canals who produced FX television show Pose, tweeted about being "heartbroken over all the stories that will remain untold." Have a look at how many Hollywood celebs and her fans tweeted in memorium.

                                                                                                                

