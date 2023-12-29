Twitter users fume in anger after spotting THIS mistake on Shakira's 21 feet statue in Colombia

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Fans spot big mistake on Shakira's Columbia statue

Hollywood's famous singer Shakira, who has won a Grammy Award, has been honored many times for her voice, but for the first time, something was done in her honor, which made her emotional. A bronze statue of the singer has been built in Shakira's hometown Barranquilla in Colombia, which was unveiled in front of her parents. The 21-foot statue is in Shakira's signature belly dance pose. The installation of this big statue located in the park on the banks of the river is a matter of pride for Shakira's fans and family. But Shakira's fans fumed in anger after spotting a big mistake on the statue.

Why are people angry at Shakira's statue?

Fans noticed that the name written on Shakira's statue is misspelled. Singer has shared many pictures of the family posing in front of the statue on Instagram. Shakira's family looks very happy in the photos. She shared a photo of the plaque near the statue, which reads, "Born to the world in Barranquilla on January 2, 1977. A heart that composes, hips that never lie, a unique talent, a voice that Inspires people and works barefoot, for the betterment of children and humanity."

"The 6.50-meter statue of Shakira is cast in bronze, depicting her iconic belly dance. The end of her skirt in aluminum symbolises the waves of the sea and the river." There is no doubt that people liked Shakira's statue, but some people wondered why the sculptor's last name was written in two different ways," The Plague further reads.

A user asked whether the artist's last name is S or Z. At the same time, some said that they respect the tribute, but it also has disadvantages. At the same time, another user said that he was troubled after spotting such mistakes.​

