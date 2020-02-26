Image Source : TWITTER Director Colin Trevorrow begins shooting for Jurassic World: Dominion

Jurassic World 3 director Colin Trevorrow announced the title of the third instalment of the franchise called Jurassic World: Dominion. Trevorrow took to Twitter on Tuesday and announced Day 1 of shooting along with the film's title, reports deadline.com. It's Trevorrow's second time directing the dinosaur franchise, after J.A. Bayona took over for the second movie, 2018's "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom".

Trevorrow is also executive producing with filmmaker Steven Spielberg. Frank Marshall and Pat Crowley are producing. Through five movies, the "Jurassic" franchise in total has amassed north of $5 billion.

"Jurassic World: Dominion" is slated o hit the screens on June 11, 2021. Most of the "Jurassic Park" cast is back including names like -Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum. They team up with "Jurassic World" stars Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard

Henry, it has a name. Hold on to your loved ones, humans. jurassicworld #jurassicworlddominion universalpictures @ New York, New York https://t.co/XgVXjpgsHD — BD WONG (@wongbd) February 26, 2020

With the next film’s title officially confirmed, we’re really getting excited for 2021 — just think of the stampede of toys and collectibles that will hit that summer! What are you looking forward too?#collectjurassic #jurassicworlddominion pic.twitter.com/D00V3x7i0k — Collect Jurassic (@collectjurassic) February 26, 2020

