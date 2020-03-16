Baz Luhrmann, family in quarantine after Tom Hanks' coronavirus diagnosis

Baz Luhrmann

Director Baz Luhrmann has gone into self-isolation after coming into contact with actor Tom Hanks on the set of their new untitled Elvis Presley film. The Australian filmmaker, along with his family, are in voluntary quarantine after Hanks and his actor-wife Rita Wilson were tested positive for COVID-19 last week.

In a statement on Twitter on Sunday, Lurhamann said he and his family were doing well. "I'm in isolation for the next 10 days, but the family and I are healthy and well," he said.

"Really must send a big thank you to the doctors and medical experts at Queensland Health who have given us tremendous support and most importantly, very clear instructions as to how about going putting our company and the community's health first. Very proud to say that the entire production is following these instructions to a T," he added.

Hanks, who plays Elvis' manager Colonel Tom Parker in the film, was last seen with Luhrmann and crew members last week before developing symptoms on Wednesday. Warner Bros confirmed shutting pre-production on the film after Hanks tested positive for COVID-19.