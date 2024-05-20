7 lesser-known facts about Jagannath Puri temple you must know

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL 7 things you didn’t know about the Jagannath Puri temple

The Jagannath Temple located in Puri, Odisha, India, is one of the most famous Hindu temples in India. Dedicated to Lord Jagannath, a form of Lord Vishnu, the Jagannath temple is an important destination for millions of Hindus and holds prominence during the Rath Yatra festival that is held every year. This temple is known to be an architectural marvel which holds many mysteries and is said to defy the laws of physics.

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also offered prayers at Jagannath temple in Puri. Here are 7 interesting facts about the Jagannath Puri temple you might not have known”

No shadows cast on the temple

Whether it is a result of meticulous architectural planning or one of Lord Jagannath’s miracles, the temple is said to be ‘shadowless’ as it somehow manages to avoid any direct contact with sunlight. So far, no shadow has been seen casting upon the temple, leaving many curious about the reason.

Flag flows against the wind

There is no scientific explanation behind why the flag that rests at the top of the temple flows against the wind. Displaying a grand marvel of religious energy at the temple, visitors are often shocked to see the flag defying the laws of physics.

Sudarshan Chakra at the top

The Sudarshan Chakra which is placed at the top poses two mysteries. Firstly, given the state of technology during its time of construction, how did the architects and construction workers carry a chakra with such weight to the top? It also appears identical from all angles, inviting questions regarding its near-perfect mathematical symmetry.

A kitchen that defies physics

The food inside the infamous temple is cooked in pots which are stacked on top of each other. Interestingly, the pots at the top are cooked first, which serves as both a culinary and scientific marvel for tourists and researchers alike.

The ritual of the wooden deities

The Nabakalebara ritual is a highly auspicious affair that involves the recreation of the wooden icons of four Hindu deities at Jagannath Temple, Puri. It is a topic of fascination and invites visitors from all over the world.

Quiet waters

A phenomenon experienced mostly during the evening, the ocean water becomes mute when stepping into the temple. No explanation can justify why this happens. When you leave the temple, the sound magically returns. Local lore suggests that the deities wished for peace within the temple and thus nature quiets down.

Reverse wind flow

Even the air at the temple defies all scientific laws. During the day, the breeze flows from land to sea and reverses the flow at night. This remains unexplained according to coastal laws globally, leaving many confused and in awe of nature.

The temple is truly a spiritual and architectural hallmark that is best experienced than attempted to explain. It is a temple you must visit if you are embarking on your spiritual journey.

