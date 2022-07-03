Avatar The Way of Water: First glimpse of Sigourney Weaver from James Cameron's film goes viral

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/AVATAR Sigourney Weaver

After photos of Kate Winslet in the forthcoming 'Avatar: The Way of Water' surfaced on the Internet, the first glimpse at Sigourney Weaver in the forthcoming chapter of the sci-fi venture too made their way to the public domain and she can be seen portraying an entirely new character, reports 'Entertainment Weekly'.

In an image, Weaver can be seen as a blue alien teenager, a far cry from the doomed Dr. Grace Augustine, whom she played in the original blockbuster. Another surprising detail is that her new character, Kiri, is a member of the Na'vi and Jake and Neytiri's adopted daughter.

The photo appears in this month's issue of 'Empire' magazine, which features interviews with the cast and director James Cameron. For Weaver, the role was a chance to relive her adolescence.

She told the magazine, "I think we all pretty much remember what we were feeling as adolescents. I certainly do. I was 5' 10" or 5' 11" when I was 11. I felt strongly that Kiri would feel awkward a lot of the time. She's searching for who she is. I was thrilled to be given that challenge by Jim."

More about Avatar: The Way of Water

Disney's official synopsis for the upcoming 'Avatar' sequel reads: "Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, 'Avatar: The Way of Water' begins to tell the story of the Sully family, the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive and the tragedies they endure."

'Avatar: The Way of Water' will be released by 20th Century Studios in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam on December 16, 2022.

