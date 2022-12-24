Avatar 2 Box Office Collection Day 8: The Way of Water crosses Rs 200 Cr mark; remains unfazed by Cirkus

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Avatar 2

Avatar 2 Box Office Collection: James Cameron's film was expected to do wonders at the box office and it is delivering so. The film has reportedly crossed Rs 200 cr mark at the Indian box office on the eighth day of its release. The film remains unfazed by the new Bollywood film Cirkus starring Ranveer Singh. In fact, if initial reports are to be believed, Avatar: The Way of Water minted more than Cirkus.

Avatar 2 Box Office Report

It's been eight days since the release of James Cameron's 'Avatar 2'. The film is performing well at the box office. After making a stupendous first three days, the collection graph of 'Avatar 2' has fallen on the weekdays. Talking about the collection in seven days, the film has done a business of Rs 193.6 crores in the first week. According to the initial figures, the film earned Rs 13.25 crores on the second Friday, after which the total earnings of this film has gone up to Rs 206.85 crores.

About Avatar 2

"Avatar" followed a paraplegic marine Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), who becomes an unlikely champion for the Na'vi, the 10-foot-tall and blue-skinned, sapient humanoids, in their fight for survival. The film, which also featured Zoe Saldana, Stephen Lang and Sigourney Weaver, was a colossal success, becoming Cameron's second movie after "Titanic" to raise over USD 2 billion at the box office. It is currently the highest-grossing title of all time.

Its sequel, "Avatar: The Way of Water", which released in theatres on Friday, has Worthington's Sully and Saldana's Neytiri doing everything they can to keep their family together. When unforeseen events displace them from their home, the Sullys travel across the vast reaches of Pandora, ultimately fleeing to territory held by the Metkayina clan, who live in harmony with their surrounding oceans.

"Avatar: The Way of Water" also features Lang, Weaver, Giovanni Ribisi, Dileep Rao, along with newcomers Kate Winslet and Cliff Curtis.

Latest Hollywood News