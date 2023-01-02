Avatar 2 Box Office Collection Day 17: New Year proved lucky for James Cameron's film; stands unbeatable

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@AVATARPANDORAWD Avatar 2 Box Office Collection Day 17

Avatar 2 Box Office Collection: James Cameron's film is totally unstoppable. Avatar: The Way of Water is experiencing great success at the global box office. Even after 17 days in the theatres, it is minting is showing huge business at the ticket windows. It set a record as the fastest film to reach $1 billion in ticket sales and continues to perform well in India too. The film continued its strong pace in India on New Year also as it witnessed a great collection with blockbuster numbers. The film has been earning in double digits daily.

Avatar 2 Box Office Report

James Cameron's 'Avatar: The Way Of Water' has been doing phenomenal business in India and amidst New year's weekend, it was the only horse in the race seemingly. The film shown a major jump during the holiday period. Reportedly, Avatar: The Way of Water collected Rs 17.25 crore approx on January 1, 2023. With this, the total collection in India now stands at Rs 333 crore. If the streak continues, the film will surely surpass Avengers Endgame's total collection which stands at around Rs 367 crore in India.

In India, the film has significantly outperformed its 2009 predecessor, "Avatar," and has shown strong growth for Hollywood in the country compared to other major markets around the world.

About Avatar 2

'Avatar: The Way of Water' stars Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement, and Kate Winslet. 20th Century Studios released the movie in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam on December 16, 2022. As per Deadline, behind the scenes, reports have claimed that the production budget alone for the film has reached USD 250 million. The script for 'Avatar: The Way of Water' comes from Cameron and Josh Friedman.

"Avatar" followed a paraplegic marine Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), who becomes an unlikely champion for the Na'vi, the 10-foot-tall and blue-skinned, sapient humanoids, in their fight for survival. Its sequel, "Avatar: The Way of Water", which released in theatres on Friday, December 16, has Worthington's Sully and Saldana's Neytiri doing everything they can to keep their family together. When unforeseen events displace them from their home, the Sullys travel across the vast reaches of Pandora, ultimately fleeing to territory held by the Metkayina clan, who live in harmony with their surrounding oceans.

