Yo Yo Honey Singh lands in legal trouble, rapper accused of kidnapping and assault

Yo Yo Honey Singh is a well-known musician and rapper. Honey Singh is currently promoting his latest album, Honey Singh 3.0. Meanwhile, startling news is breaking concerning Yo Yo Honey Singh. An event management company owner named Vivek Raman filed a complaint against Yo Yo Honey Singh at the BKC Police Station in Mumbai, making serious claims such as assault.

Vivek Raman, the proprietor of a well-known event company, has filed a police report against Yo Yo Honey Singh for kidnapping, and holding him captive. In BKC, Mumbai, Vivek Raman organised Yo Yo Honey Singh's Festivina programme. Vivek decided to cancel the programme on April 15th due to a difficulty in the money transaction.

Angered by this, Honey Singh and his associates kidnapped Vivek and kept him in a hotel in Sahar, Mumbai, where he was abused. Vivek has filed an FIR against musician and rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh and his colleagues, demanding their arrest, in his complaint.

Yo Yo Honey Singh, a prominent musician and rapper, is currently in the spotlight with his album 3.0. However, following Ravi Raman's serious claims against Honey Singh, everyone is now waiting for the rapper's response. If there is even a speck of truth in this, Yo Yo Honey Singh, who is making a long-awaited comeback, may find himself involved in issues.

