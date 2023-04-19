Yo Yo Honey Singh and Tina Thadani breakup after dating for a year? Here's what we know

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Yo Yo Honey Singh and Tina Thadani

Singer-rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh has again made it to the headlines for his personal life. After a public divorce from Shalini Talwar, the singer, who found love again in model Tina Thadani, called it a quit after dating for a year. Earlier in January, Honey introduced Tina as his partner at an event in Delhi. However, the estranged couple even unfollowed each other on social media and deleted each other's pictures. If reports are to be believed, the rapper and Tina started dating in April last year. The breakup comes exactly a year later.

According to Hindustan Times, Honey Singh and Tina broke up a few days ago. "They wanted different things in life. While they are currently dealing with the breakup maturely, both need time to heal. Tina is heartbroken, currently and trying to focus on her work. Honey, is not shy talking about the breakup. He has informed everyone about it." When Tina was contacted to ask about her troubled relationship, she refused to talk about it. ALSO READ: Honey Singh’s girlfriend Tina Thadani's photos go viral; know everything about the actress

For the unversed, Tina Thadani recently featured with Honey Singh in their song 'Paris Ka Trip'. The song released a while ago and fans loved their chemistry. Before this relationship, Honey Singh was married to Shalini Talwar, who filed for a divorce from the rapper citing domestic violence and also filed a case against him and his family. As per terms of their divorce settlement at Delhi's court, Honey Singh paid her Rs 1 crore alimony in September.

Honey Singh announces Netflix docu-film

A documentary film on the life of hip-hop artist and rapper is set to arrive on Netflix, the streaming platform announced on the celebratory occasion. Billed as a "bare-it-all docu-film", the project will see Yo Yo Honey Singh deep-dive into life and his sudden disappearance at the peak of his career startled the industry and fans, garnering intense media attention. It will capture the rapper's personal and professional journey, with behind-the-scenes moments straight from Hirdesh Singh aka Honey Singh alongside sit-downs with his family members, friends and music collaborators who have been by his side through it all.

