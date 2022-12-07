Honey Singh’s girlfriend Tina Thadani's photos go viral; know everything about the actress

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ITS_OSAMA_9 Honey Singh’s girlfriend Tina Thadani's photos go viral

Rapper Honey Singh has again made it to the headlines for his personal life. After a very public divorce from Shalini Talwar, the singer has found love again in model Tina Thadani. Reportedly, the duo is dating each other and even made a public appearance together recently. Honey Singh and Tina Thadani were spotted walking hand-in-hand at an event in Delhi. Soon after their photos and videos went viral, fans started guessing who is the girl with Honey. Tina Thadani's pictures then went viral on the internet.

Who is Tina Thadani?

Tina Thadani is a model and actress based in Canada. She recently featured with Honey Singh in their song 'Paris Ka Trip'. The song released a while ago and fans loved their chemistry. In the recent video from Delhi, the duo can be seen by each other's side and making a stylish appearance. While Honey Singh can be seen in his fit self once again, Tina looks gorgeous in a black dress. The singer can also be seen holding Tina's hand adorably.

Honey even called Tina 'meri girlfriend' on the stage, making their relationship official.

Check out the video here-

Tina Thadani has also directed a short film called 'The Leftovers'. The film is about educational disparity and the struggles of lower-income groups in Mumbai's slums. She has also worked in films like Anaarkali and The Mole.

Check out more pics of Honey Singh and Tina Thadani here-

Meanwhile, Honey Singh got married to Shalini talwar in 2011. She filed for a divorce from the rapper citing domestic violence and also filed a case against him and his family. As per terms of their divorce settlement at Delhi's court, Honey Singh paid her Rs 1 crore alimony in September.

