'Staying with family saved me from suicide': Honey Singh on Sushant Singh Rajput death

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@SAGHARSALMAN1 Honey Singh on Sushant Singh Rajput's death

Rapper singer Yoyo Honey Singh has a different point of view on Sushant Sing Rajput's death. The singer opened up about the recent suicide cases of celebrities. Every now and then we come across the news of suicide, be it a celebrity or a normal man, mental health issues have been increasing day by day. Even singer Honey Singh has had his difficult days but he feels blessed that he stayed with his family during those days.

Regarding the increased suicide cases, Honey Singh told India TV, "It is a very wrong thing to commit suicide, if you observe, those who have committed suicide have often stayed away from their families. When Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide, he was away from his family, and that's why he committed suicide, if he was with his family, he would not have committed suicide. I was with my family during my difficult days that's why I am standing in front of you today".

Sushant was found dead in his Bandra home on June 14, 2020. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) continues to investigate the death of Sushant, which has been ruled as a suicide. However, no closure report has been filed in the matter so far by the agency.

Sushant made his Bollywood debut with Kai Po Che in 2013. He went on to feature in many films such as Shuddh Desi Romance, PK, Detective Byomkesh Bakshy, M S Dhoni - The Untold Story, Raabta, Kedarnath, Sonchiriya, Chhichhore, and Drive. The actor's last film was director Mukesh Chhabra's Dil Bechara opposite Sanjana Sanghi. It was released after his death. The film is an official remake of the Hollywood film The Fault in Our Stars.

The Brown Rang singer will be releasing an album after 9 years, the title of which is Honey 3.0. This will be his third album, nine years after Desi Kalakaar. In an interview, he said that the song`s title depicts that this is the third version of his life.

Also Read: Troll asks Shah Rukh Khan to retire predicting Pathaan's box office failure. Here's his humble reply

Also Read: Neha Marda breaks silence on expecting baby after 10 years of marriage: 'What if god is not giving me'

Latest Entertainment News