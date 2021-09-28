Vijay Deverakonda celebrates Liger director Puri Jagannadh's birthday with Charmme Kaur (PICS)

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@PURICONNECTS Vijay Deverakonda celebrates Liger director Puri Jagannadh birthday

Filmmaker Puri Jagannadh celebrated his 55th birthday today (September 28). The director is currently shooting in Goa for his upcoming film Liger with Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday. Celebrating his birthday on the sets of the film, Puri Jagannadh's production house shared many photos on Instagram. The filmmaker can be seen cutting a cake along with veteran actress and producer Charmme Kaur and his leading hero of Liger, Vijay Deverakonda.

Vijay Deverakonda looked stunning in his 'Rowdy Beast' T-shirt. The cast and crew also welcomed boxing legend, Mike Tyson, to the team. Check out the photos-

Charmme Kaur also took to Instagram to share an unseen photo with filmmaker Puri Jagannadh. She wrote, "Happy birthday to my most favorite human. the trust and belief you have over me, I hope I live up to it always n keep making u feel proud."

A day before the film's director Puri Jagannadh's birthday, the Liger team announced that boxing legend Mike Tyson is joining the cast. Sharing a video, introducing the master of the ring, the Dharma Productions tweeted, "Introducing the master of the ring to the Indian screens! Kicked to announce that the dynamite @MikeTyson has joined the cast of #Liger! #NamasteTyson #HbdPuriJagannadh." Leading actor Vijay Deverakonda also shared the video and said, "We promised you Madness! We are just getting started :) For the first time on Indian Screens. Joining our mass spectacle - LIGER

The Baddest Man on the Planet.. The God of Boxing... The Legend, the Beast, the Greatest of all Time! IRON MIKE TYSON"

'Liger'was slated to get a worldwide theatrical release on September 9 in five languages - Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam but was also postponed due to the rising COVID-19 cases at that time.

Earlier in January, Karan Johar, who has co-produced the project with Vijay, shared the official poster of the movie, unveiling the first look of Vijay as a boxer. Directed by Puri Jagannadh, the film will also feature Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Vishu Reddy, among others. It has been co-produced by Charmme Kaur along with the director's production house Puri Connects.