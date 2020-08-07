Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VAANIKAPOOR,AYUSHMANNKHURRANA Vaani Kapoor is Ayushmann Khurrana's heroine in Abhishek Kapoor's next film

Vaani Kapoor has been cast opposite Ayushmann Khurrana in the upcoming Abhishek Kapoor directorial, which is pitched as a progressive love story. Describing the yet-untitled project as "a lovely, heart rendering film", Vaani said she is "thrilled" to act opposite Ayushmann. "Ayushmann is one of the most talented actors of our generation and I'm only thrilled about our first film together to be this beautiful love story," she said.

This is the first time Vaani will share screen space with Ayushmann. About working with Abhishek Kapoor, she added: "I have always wanted to work with Abhishek Kapoor, being so inspired by his films. This feels like an amazing opportunity to be part of his vision."

About casting Vaani as Ayushmann's love interest, Abhishek said: "I thought Vaani was fabulous in ‘Befikre'. She is beautiful and a very committed actor. I am looking forward to having her and Ayushmann on set. I believe the combo will be electrifying."

The film casts Ayushmann as a cross functional athlete. It is set in north India, and shooting is scheduled to begin in October.

On the other hand, Vaani Kapoor, will be teaming up with Akshay Kumar for the first time for their upcoming film Bell Bottom. Directed by Ranjit M Tewari, the film is set in the 1980s and is about one of India's forgotten heroes. Without divulging details about her role in the espionage-thriller, Vaani said she hopes her character strikes a chord with the audiences. "I play a pivotal part and I’m thrilled that it’s a role that will allow me to deliver something new to the audiences.” The makers recently announced that the filming of "Bellbottom" will begin from August in the UK.

The film also starring actors Huma Qureshi and Lara Dutta, is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani. Written by Aseem Arrora and Parveez Shaikh, it is slated to be released on April 2, 2021.

