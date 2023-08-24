Urvashi Rautela trolled for calling herself 'First Actor' to unveil ICC Men's Cricket World Cup trophy

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/URVASHI RAUTELA Urvashi Rautela

Ahead of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup, actress Urvashi Rautela proudly unveiled the sparkling trophy of the tournament. The World Cup will be played in India from October 5 to November 19. Taking to her Instagram handle, Urvashi shared a picture of herself posing with the cup and expressed her happiness about becoming the first actor to unveil the ICC World Cup Trophy in France. The actress, calling herself 'first actor', did not go well with her fans.

Urvashi Rautela's post

In the photo, the actress, donning a golden shimmering body-hugging dress, stood with the trophy in France against the beautiful backdrop of the Eiffel Tower. Sharing the picture, Urvashi wrote, "First actor to officially launch and unveil 'Cricket World Cup 2023 trophy' at the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France. #trulyhumbled Thank you @icc @cricketworldcup @france_cricket". Soon the picture went viral on social media, several users took to the comment section and reminded the actress that Shah Rukh Khan first unveiled the trophy and even trolled her for the same.

A user said, "Beauty and trophy, what a deadly combination." Another added, "Shahrukh Khan First hai, nhi pata to promo dekh lo jake." A third comment read, "Bahen khud se khud ki tareef karna band karo. Dusron ko bhi mauka do."

Meanwhile, ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 begins on October 5 and will be hosted in India. The first match will be played between England and New Zealand in Ahmedabad while the final will be played in Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on November 19. India, England, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, Afghanistan, Australia and Bangladesh have already qualified for the tournament.

Urvashi Rautela's work front

Urvashi Rautela was recently seen in Pawan Kalyan’s Bro. The actress will be next seen in the crime thriller Dil Hai Gray helmed by Susi Ganesan which also stars Akshay Oberoi and Vineet Kumar Singh.

