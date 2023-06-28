Tum Kya Mile song: Karan Johar pays tribute to Yash Chopra; reveals Alia Bhatt shot soon after Raha's birth

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ KARANJOHAR Karan Johar pays tribute to Yash Chopra with 'Tum Kya Mile'.

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is one of the most awaited films of 2023. Helmed by Karan Johar, the film also features Dharmendra, Shabana Amzi and Jaya Bachchan in key roles. Now, Karan Johar took to his Instagram to announce the release of the song 'Tum Kya Mile' starring Alia and Ranveer in lead roles. Dropping the song, he wrote, "Any love story deserves a fitting love song! And I’m blessed that #TumKyaMile happened to our kahaani - #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani! Song out now! Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, in cinemas 28th July."

Karan Johar pays tribute to Yash Chopra

Along with it, he also wrote a long note explaining how the song is an "homage" to his uncle Yash Chopra. Yash Chopra was an exceptional director, having given films like Lamhe, Dil Toh Pagal Hai and Jab Tak Hai Jaan.

He wrote "In a few hours #tumkyamile will be yours….I remember at the very onset my instinct was that I wanted to film a love song that would unabashadely pay homage to my guru Yash Chopra…. The thinking evolved mind would say “you can’t match it or even dare to emulate it “ but the fan boy and the ardent lover of snow , chiffons,the stunning locations of Kashmir and sheer romance got the better of me… Pritam Dada and I yearned for a song for the ages from the ages and it had it be unapologetic or it wouldn’t be true …"

He added "My deepest gratitude to Vaibhavi Merchant who got the Memo better than I did and completely took charge and being a Yash Chopra lover herself … she gave her heart to our song…This is also the first shoot Alia did after the birth of her angel and I remain in apology for freezing her in Manish Malhotra chiffons … in sympathy I fell drastically ill through the shoot ( a karmic punishment perhaps ) Ranveer was nervous as this was his first lip sync mountain love song but he was a real trooper…. So we are back to the valleys for a ishq wala lip sync chiffon saree song… I hope you feel the love as much as we felt the cold…This one’s for you Yash uncle …Your fan forever, Karan."

Karan is returning to the director's seat after six years with 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani'.

About the film:

A family drama, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead alongside veteran actors Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in key roles. This is the first time that Karan will be directing veterans Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi. Dharmendra will be playing a romantic role in the movie and will be seen wooing both Jaya and Shabana's characters.

As per reports, Shabana will be playing the role of Alia’s on-screen grandmother while Jaya will be Ranveer's on-screen grandma. Jaya will also play the role of sweet-maker or halwai in the film. The film has been shot in Mumbai, Delhi and other locations. The storyline will be filled with laughter and drama.

