Tulsi Kumar avoids throwing grand birthday party due to COVID-19

Singer Tulsi Kumar has turned a year older on Sunday, and she has kept her birthday a low-key affair due to coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. "Birthday celebrations for me is not necessarily about throwing a party or such , it's about spending quality time with your family and close set of friends. "This year it's going to be a dinner with my family since I am not planning to have a gathering. I don't want to do anything big because of the coronavirus and it's a very serious situation ...so it's better to avoid any kind of mass gatherings ," Tulsi said.

She "will be at home with her close family and have a meal together".

"This truly is my idea of birthday celebration this year. I really hope everything gets back to normal at the earliest," Tulsi added.

Tulsi is best know for her songs like "Hum mar jayenge" and "Tera ban jaunga".

