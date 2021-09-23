Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/EMRAAN HASHMI Tiger 3: Emraan Hashmi's first pic from Austria leaks, as he joins Katrina Kaif & Salman Khan

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif who are currently shooting for their upcoming film Tiger 3 in Austria are expected to be joined by actor Emraan Hashmi. Ever since Hashmi jetted off to Turkey there have been speculations that the actor will join the cast and crew of YRF's film. A fan on Twitter who goes by the name '@iBadasSalmaniac' has shared a picture with Emraan Hashmi.

According to the fan, it's the actor's look from the spy thriller. It has indeed caused social media to go into a tizzy. The picture shows him in a sauve look with a heavy beard.

Interestingly, the same fan who clicked a selfie with the Murder actor also managed to get a selfie with Katrina and confirmed that Emraan is in Austria for Tiger 3 shoot.

During the conversation, when Emraan was asked about the reports of him playing a key role in Tiger 3, he told TOI, "I will not negate that, but I will not say yes too. I will speak about it when the time is right."

Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, the film stars Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan's pictures with fans and his look from Tiger 3 was also leaked online. In one of the pictures, the 55-year-old superstar was seen sporting long reddish-brown hair and a beard. He was wearing a white T-shirt, jeans, a red jacket and a headband for the look.

'Tiger 3' was earlier put on hold due to the global outbreak of Covid-19. It is the third part of the spy thriller franchise being directed by Maneesh Sharma. The first instalment 'Ek Tha Tiger' directed by Kabir Khan released in 2012. The second 'Tiger Zinda Hai' was released in 2017 and was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.