Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAIZAWILSON Tamil actress Raiza Wilson's face surgery goes wrong, shares photo blaming dermatologist

It isn't an unknown fact that celebrities indulge in cosmetic surgeries. But sometimes when they go wrong, it affects their physical as well as mental health. And a similar incident happened with none other than Tamil actress Raiza Wilson who took to social media to report the unfortunate event. Speaking about the same on Instagram, Raiza said that despite the fact that she 'did not need' the surgery, her dermatologist forced her to go for the same. Sharing the pictures of her face which shows swelling near her right eye, she claimed that there's a tonal difference that she has noticed after the procedure. She even said that she tried contacting her doctor but her staff informed her that she's unavailable.

She even named the doctor on her post alongside her pictures from post the surgery. In the caption, Raize wrote, "Visited @drbhairavisenthil yesterday for a simple facial treatment, she forced me to do a procedure which I did not need, and this is the result. She refused to meet me or talk to me today. Staff said she’s out of town."

Have a look at her Instagram story here:

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAIZAWILSON Raiza Wilson's Instagram Story

As soon as she shared her experience, her fans started pouring in messages for her. She even shared screenshots of the same on her next story and wrote, "My inbox is flooded with people who have faced similar issues with this doctor, tragic."

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAIZAWILSON Raiza Wilson's Instagram Story

On the work front, Raiza began her career by starring in 'Velaiyilla Pattathari 2' featuring Dhanush and Kajol. She even worked opposite Chiyaan Vikram’s son Dhruv Vikram in Arjun Reddy’s Tamil remake called 'Varmaa.'

Raiza shot to fame with her appearance in the first season of Bigg Boss Tamil hosted by superstar Kamal Haasan an won many hearts with her lovable character. Speaking about her upcoming projects, it include a list of films like-- Alice, Kadhalikka Yarumillai and Hashtag Love.