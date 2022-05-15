Taapsee Pannu is proud of 'Mr Coach' Mathias Boe after Indian team's historic Thomas Cup win

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TAAPSEE PANNU Taapsee Pannu and Mathias Boe

India won its first-ever Thomas Cup by defeating 14-time winner Indonesia

As the Indian men's badminton team scripted history in the Thomas Uber Cup 2022 by defeating 14-time Champions Indonesia in Bangkok on Sunday, Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu took to Twitter to hail the historic win. She also lauded her boyfriend, Mathias Boe, for his contribution in this huge win. Mathias is the Indian men's badminton team's doubles coach. Taapsee posted a picture of one of the players hugging Mathias and wrote, "Mr Coach you made us proud."

Taapsee Pannu and Mathias Boe’s relationship has been going strong for years. Also, the actress took to her Twitter to hail the historic win. "History !!!! India wins the Thomas cup the first time they reached the finals !!! Take a bow boys," she wrote.

Meanwhile, India thrashed the 14-time champions Indonesia to lift the coveted Thomas Cup at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, by 3-0. No Indian team has previously reached the final of the Thomas and Uber Cup in its 70-plus-year history. Indian men reached the Thomas Cup semi-finals in 1952, 1955 and 1979 while the women's team made it to the Uber Cup top-four in 2014 and 2016. ALSO READ: History made! Netizens congratulate Indian badminton team for clinching first Thomas Cup trophy

The country put out a performance of a lifetime with World Championships medallist Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth and the world number 8 doubles duo of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy producing memorable performances.

Starting the tie, Lakshya Sen clinched the first point for India after defeating Anthony Ginting 8-21, 21-17, 21-16. Ginting looked fast, accurate and extremely dangerous in the opening stage, enjoying a twelve-point run, to claim the opening game 21-8 in just 17 minutes. But Lakshya Sen responded brilliantly in the second game to take the match to the decider, by winning it 21-17.

