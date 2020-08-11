Tuesday, August 11, 2020
     
  Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case LIVE Updates: CBI records statements of actor's sister, father
Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case LIVE Updates: CBI records statements of actor's sister, father

Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty were said to be in a live-in relationship before the actor's death on June 14. This has made her the prime suspect in the death case. Sushant's father has accused Rhea of taking money from his son and also threatening to disclose his medical reports to the media

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: August 11, 2020 7:09 IST
Sushant Singh Rajput's death case is being investigated by both Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). On Monday, the late actor's then-current girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, along with father Indrajit and brother Showik were grilled by the ED for close to nine hours in connection with the money laundering probe related to the actor's death of. On the other hand, CBI also started its investigation and recorded statements of Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Rani Singh and father K.K. Singh. With each passing day, new revelations are being made about the actor's personal and professional life which has made people believe that there is much more to the actor's death than suicide.

Till now, ED has recorded statements of Rhea and her family members, her former business manager Shruti Modi, her CA Ritesh Shah and Sushant's flatmate Siddharth Pithani. It is said that the ED will summon Sushant's close friend Ssandip Singh now.

Sushant and Rhea were said to be in a live-in relationship before the actor's death on June 14. This has made her the prime suspect in the death case. Sushant's father has accused Rhea of taking money from his son and also threatening to disclose his medical reports to the media. Sushant's family has also accused her of keeping him away from them. The case was transferred to the CBI from the state police on August 7.

  • Aug 11, 2020 6:52 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    CBI recorded Sushant's father's statements

    A team of CBI on Monday recorded the statement of Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Rani Singh and father K.K. Singh at different locations.

  • Aug 11, 2020 6:50 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    ED also questioned Sushant's flatmate Siddharth Pithani and Rhea's ex-manager Shruti Modi. According to the probe agency officials, the ED quizzed Rhea about the electronic evidence in connection with the case and is also investigating the phone records of conversations between Rhea, her father and her brother.

  • Aug 11, 2020 6:50 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    ED records statements of Rhea, family members

    On Monday, ED recorded statements of Rhea Chakraborty, her father Indrajit and brother Showik for close to nne hours in connection with the money laundering probe related to the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

    The ED recorded the statement of Rhea for the second time while her father was questioned for the first time. The ED also recorded the statement of Rhea's brother for the third time.

