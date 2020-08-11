Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case LIVE Updates: CBI records statements of actor's sister, father

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SUSHANTSINGHRAJPUT1 Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case Updates

Sushant Singh Rajput's death case is being investigated by both Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). On Monday, the late actor's then-current girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, along with father Indrajit and brother Showik were grilled by the ED for close to nine hours in connection with the money laundering probe related to the actor's death of. On the other hand, CBI also started its investigation and recorded statements of Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Rani Singh and father K.K. Singh. With each passing day, new revelations are being made about the actor's personal and professional life which has made people believe that there is much more to the actor's death than suicide.

Till now, ED has recorded statements of Rhea and her family members, her former business manager Shruti Modi, her CA Ritesh Shah and Sushant's flatmate Siddharth Pithani. It is said that the ED will summon Sushant's close friend Ssandip Singh now.

Sushant and Rhea were said to be in a live-in relationship before the actor's death on June 14. This has made her the prime suspect in the death case. Sushant's father has accused Rhea of taking money from his son and also threatening to disclose his medical reports to the media. Sushant's family has also accused her of keeping him away from them. The case was transferred to the CBI from the state police on August 7.

