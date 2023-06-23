Stand-up comedian Zakir Khan's secret project revealed: The rise of the influestor phenomenon

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ ZAKIRKHAN_208 Zakir Khan applies for word 'influester' to be considered by the Oxford English dictionary.

The beloved Indian stand-up comedian, writer and actor Zakir Khan left the industry puzzled with his recent endeavor. According to sources, Zakir Khan has applied for the word 'influester' to be considered by the Oxford English Dictionary, leaving everyone in thought about what his next move would be. Despite constant efforts to get his comment about the situation, he remained tight-lipped and didn't divulge anything more.

Zakir is loved for his presence on stage and has won hearts globally with his talent. His unique way of combining humor with emotion has made him a favorite in every home. However, now he seems to be entering a new arena with his collaboration as an investor with DECIML, a name that has piqued the interest of many in the micro-investment space.

While there are no further details on this application, the mere involvement of Zakir Khan already has fans buzzing to find out more. What exactly does the term 'influester' mean? The question everyone has been wondering about is yet to be answered.

About Zakir Khan

The popular comedian, poet and actor, Zakir Khan rose to fame after he emerged as the winner of Comedy Central in 2012. He also featured in shows such as Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare, Farzi Mushaira, Kaksha Gyaarvi, Comicstaan and On Air With AIB. Later, he became an internet sensation by releasing three standup series Haq Se Single (2017), Kaksha Gyarvi (2018) and Tathastu (2022) on Amazon Prime Video. Recently, Zakir had a scheduled performance at the JT Performing Arts Centre in Tripunithura, Kochi, which is owned by Mohanlal himself. The event took place on May 27, 2023.

Most of his jokes revolve around the unfair singlehood of an average guy in the world of modern dating. He is famously known for his punchline 'sakht launda'' which refers to a guy with immense self-control, who does not easily fall for girls.

