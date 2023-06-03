Saturday, June 03, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Celebrities
  5. Zakir Khan calls out filmmakers over Dialogue writing & translation, says 'English me hi bana lo...'

Zakir Khan calls out filmmakers over Dialogue writing & translation, says 'English me hi bana lo...'

Standup comedian Zakir Khan slammed filmmakers for writing translated dialogues. "Maine jitna suna the ki film making is a collaborative process, toh hire someone you trust," he wrote.

India TV Entertainment Desk Written By: India TV Entertainment Desk New Delhi Published on: June 03, 2023 12:15 IST
Zakir Khan
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ZAKIR KHAN Zakir Khan

Zakir Khan, one of India’s most accomplished stand-up comedians, has won millions of hearts with his captivating stand-up performances infused with anecdotal humour. Being an ardent movie enthusiast himself, Zakir recently took to social media and urged filmmakers to not force themselves for translating dialogues. He slammed the 'translating dialogue writing and said, it may be difficult to translate English to another language ‘word to word’, thus, there is no need to translate every word.

"Dear filmmakers, when you hire a dialogue writer, let them write. Dont force to just translate. An English expression is an ‘English Fu*king Expression’ which cannot be translated to Hindi word to word. Also Hindi bolne wale log bahut saare words English mein bol lete hai. Toh dost relax! har word translate karvane ki zaroorat nahi hai," the Stand-up comedian wrote.

He added, "Maine jitna suna the ki film making is a collaborative process, toh hire someone you trust. Ya phir English me hi bana lo". He concluded the post with two examples. Check out Zakir Khan’s story here:

India Tv - Zakir Khan

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ZAKIR KHANZakir Khan's Instagram Story

The popular comedian, poet and actor, Zakir Khan rose to fame after he emerged as the winner of Comedy Central in 2012. He also featured in shows such as Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare, Farzi Mushaira, Kaksha Gyaarvi, Comicstaan and On Air With AIB. Later, he became an internet sensation by releasing three standup series Haq Se Single (2017), Kaksha Gyarvi (2018) and Tathastu (2022) on Amazon Prime Video. Recently, Zakir had a scheduled performance at the JT Performing Arts Centre in Tripunithura, Kochi, which is owned by Mohanlal himself. The event took place on May 27, 2023.

Most of his jokes revolve around the unfair singlehood of an average guy in the world of modern dating. He is famously known for his punchline 'sakht launda'' which refers to a guy with immense self-control, who does not easily fall for girls.

ALSO READ: Odisha Train Accident: Salman Khan, Jr NTR, Sonu Sood, Vivek Agnihotri & other Bollywood celebs express grief

ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut says she’s to be blamed for starting airport looks trend, says 'was brainwashed by...'

Latest Entertainment News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment and Celebrities Section

Top News

Related Celebrities News

Latest News