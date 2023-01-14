SS Rajamouli meets 'God' Steven Spielberg with Golden Globe winner MM Keeravaani, fans react to viral photos

Follow us on Image Source : TWOTTER/SSRAJAMOULI SS Rajamouli and MM Keeravaani with Hollywood director Steven Spielberg

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli couldn't contain his excitement after the RRR director met the god of blockbuster cinema -- Steven Spielberg. Rajamouli, currently basking in the glory of the Golden Globe win of the song Naatu Naatu from RRR, met Spielberg along with composer MM Keeravaani at an event in Los Angeles recently. He shared photos from his exchange with the Hollywood veteran on Twitter. Fans have been reacting to the viral photos of Rajamouli and Spielberg on social media.

SS Rajamouli calls Steven Spielberg 'God'

"I just met GOD (sic)," SS Rajamouli, also known for the blockbuster "Baahubali" movies, wrote in the caption. Both Rajamouli and Spielberg were seen having a conversation as the candid moment was captured on camera. In one of the photos, Rajamouli looked amazed at seeing The Fabelmans director. The party where Rajamouli and Spielberg met was thrown by Universal Pictures at the Sunset Towers in California.

How Steven Spielberg reacted to Naatu Naatu song?

MM Keeravaani, who won the Best Original Song - Motion Picture trophy at the 80th Golden Globe Awards for Naatu Naatu, also shared pictures with Spielberg. "Had the privilege of meeting the God of movies and say in his ears that I love his movies including 'DUEL' like anything," the veteran music composer tweeted.

In a follow-up post, Keeravaani said he was amazed when Spielberg told him he liked Naatu Naatu, which was filmed on Ram Charan and Jr NTR, the two leading stars of RRR. "And I couldn’t believe it when he said he liked 'Naatu Naatu'," he tweeted.

Fans react to Rajamouli's picture with Spielberg

Just like Rajamouli, the director's fans too flooded social media with excited reactions after the viral photos of the two filmmakers surfaced online. "A godly figure in World Cinema, an inspiration for generations, forever fav #StevenSpielberg. Can feel your happiness Jakkanna. This itself is an achievement," wrote a social media user. Another one said, "So thrilled and great to watch this (sic)."

Meanwhile, Rajamouli's next directorial is with Mahesh Babu, which is an action-adventure film. Many on social media pointed out that Rajamouli's next is inspired by Spielberg's Indiana Jones franchise.

(With PTI inputs)

