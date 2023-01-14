Gauri Khan, Suhana, Aryan, Ananya Panday, Navya Nanda & others attend Kajal Anand’s birthday bash in style

Follow us on Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI Gauri Khan, Suhana, Aryan, Navya Nanda, Ananya Panday

Bollywood celebrities, in their best fashion, came together for a grand celebration of Shah Rukh Khan’s dearest friend Kajal Anand. The party was a star-studded affair with well-known names from the industry marking their presence. Among them was Gauri Khan with kids Suhana and Aryan Khan, Rani Mukerji, filmmaker Karan Johar, Shweta Bachchan Nanda with daughter Navya Naveli Nanda and son Agastya. Khushi Kapoor, Shanaya, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi were also present at the party. Neha Dhupia attended the bash along with her husband-actor Angad Bedi.

Kajal Anand’s birthday bash

Gauri Khan made heads turn in the beige-coloured stylish dress. She along with her kids Suhana and Aryan Khan were seen striking the perfect poses for paps. Ananya Panday looked glamorous in her green bodycon mini dress. Suhana Khan sizzled in black bodycon mini dress with strappy sleeves. She rounded off her look in a sleek bun. Aryan Khan looked handsome in a white baggy sweater tee and grey denim with white shoes. Others including Karan Johar, Rani, Navya, Sidhant Chaturvedi, Maheep Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Shweta Bachchan, Zoya Akhtar too posed with dazzling smiles as they arrived for the party.

