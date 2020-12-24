Sonam Kapoor, Rhea, Karan Boolani wish Anil Kapoor on 64th birthday, pen heartfelt posts

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SONAMKAHUJA,RHEAKAPOOR Sonam Kapoor, Rhea, Karan Boolani wish Anil Kapoor on 64th birthday

Bollywood actress Sonam K. Ahuja penned a note on social media for her father, actor Anil Kapoor, who turned 64 on Thursday. Sonam posted her note on Instagram along with a picture with her father. "Happy happy birthday daddy... you're the most positive, kind, liberal human being, and we are blessed to have your values instilled in us. I miss you so much and I can't wait to see you in the new year. @anilskapoor," Sonam wrote.

Anil Kapoor's other daughter Rhea Kapoor also shared a post for the actor and said, "Happy birthday to my soul twin. Mentor. Friend. Dad. Competitor. Can’t live without you." She shared pictures of the actor looking as handsome as ever.

Anil has three children with wife Sunita -- Sonam, Rhea and Harshvardhan.

On the other hand, Rhea's rumoured beau Karan Boolani also dedicated a post for Anil Kapoor wishing him on his birthday. He wrote, "Wish you always catch the best light and look great in your close ups.. Always have your favourite takes in focus and Release your films on the luckiest days.. happy birthday AK."

Currently, Anil Kapoor is busy shooting for Jug Jug Jeeyo in Chandigarh, which also stars Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani. The actor rang into his birthday with a small celebration with his co-stars.