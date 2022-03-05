Sonam shares adorable birthday wish for her 'constant' Rhea; drops cute video of Kapoor sisters

Saturday, March 05, 2022
     
Film producer Rhea Kapoor turned a year wiser on Saturday and was flooded with birthday wishes from friends and family. Sonam Kapoor shared cute videos featuring the two of them and wrote, "I don't know where I'd be in this life if I didn't have you by my side every step of the way. "

India TV Entertainment Desk Edited by: India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: March 05, 2022 17:22 IST
Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor penned an adorable birthday wish for her sister Rhea to mark her special day. Taking to her Instagram handle, Sonam shared a cute video that showed the two sisters enjoying each other's company. "Happy happy birthday @Rheakapoor! Come what may, you're my constant, my person, and my partner. I don't know where I'd be in this life if I didn't have you by my side every step of the way. I'm only me and my best version when I'm with you," she captioned the post.

As soon as she shared the video, fans showered the sisters with love and blessings. The Kapoor siblings also extended wishes to the birthday girl on her special day. Janhvi Kapoor wished her cousin sister on her Instagram Story with a picture of the birthday girl and wrote, "Happy birthday to the queen of sass, fashion and feasts."

India Tv - Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi kapoor's Instagram Story 

Khushi Kapoor wished Rhea on her Instagram Story by writing, "Happy Birthday to the best." Shanaya Kapoor shared a family picture featuring Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor and herself with grandmother Nirmal Kapoor. "Happy Birthday Rhee. I love you! @Rheakapoor," she captioned.

India Tv - Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Kapoor's Instagram Story 

Anshula Kapoor also penned a heartfelt note by sharing a picture with Rhea. She penned, "Happy birthday my Rheeee @rheakapoor! You deserve all things amazing that the universe has to offer, and this year I wish that everything that makes you feel ecstatic, hopeful, joyful, excited, safe, & centered become yours. Thank you for showing me what it means to be in a sisterhood bound by love. Here's to another year of incredibly insane food, laughter & fashion (and Papacream. We need more Papacream! Let's not forget the most important thing of all)! I love you, always!"

Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor have also put up warm wishes for Rhea on her special day. Kareena shared a throwback picture with her on her Instagram story. "Happy birthday. Food Filmmaking fun you and me love you @rheakapoor," she wrote.

India Tv - Kareena Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor's Instagram Story 

Rhea, daughter of Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor, has produced movies like 'Aisha', 'Khoobsurat' and 'Veere Di Wedding'. On the personal front, last year, Rhea tied the knot with her long-time beau Karan Boolani.

(Inputs from ANI)

